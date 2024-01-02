Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Banks, IT Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday as information technology and banking stocks declined amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed below 21,700 for the first time in the last three sessions, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed below 72,000 after four sessions.

The Nifty ended 76.10 points, or 0.35%, lower at 21,665.80, while the Sensex fell 379.46 points, or 0.53%, to end at 71,892.48.

"A bearish candle has emerged on the daily Nifty chart, indicating a potential bearish trend in the near future," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities Ltd., adding that the sentiment is expected to stay bearish as long as it remains below 21,750. "Any upward movement towards 21,750 could encounter selling pressure. However, a clear breakout above 21,750 could shift sentiment in favour of the bulls. Support is established at 21,500 on the lower end."