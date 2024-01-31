Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Ahead Of Interim Budget; HDFC Bank, RIL Rise: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher a day before Budget 2024, led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Investors also await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting, due later on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 186.00 points, or 0.86%, higher at 21,708.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 544.86 points, or 0.77%, to end at 71,684.76.

The Nifty gained as much as 1.02%, and the Sensex gained 1%.

"The Nifty has formed a piercing-line pattern on the daily chart, following a dark cloud cover in the preceding trading session," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities Ltd.

"This consecutive complete reversal pattern indicates highly volatile market sentiment. The trend may continue to be volatile on Thursday, especially as the interim budget is delivered," he said. "Support on the lower end (for Nifty 50) is situated at 21,500, while a decisive move above 21,750 might trigger a rally towards 22,100 and beyond."