Sensex, Nifty Close Flat, But Scores Third Weekly Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices erased earlier losses to close little changed on Friday, led by gains in rate-sensitive realty and banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India kept the rate unchanged at policy. This helped the indices clock their third weekly gain.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 10.85 points, or 0.048%, higher at 22,525.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 20.59 points, or 0.028%, to end at 74,248.22.

The Nifty declined to hit an intraday low of 22,427.60, and the Sensex touched a low of 73,946.92 during the day.

"The market sentiment remained positive in the run-up to the general elections. Domestic markets were unfazed by the volatility in global markets and remained in a buoyant mode before the start of the Q4 FY24 earnings season as well as the upcoming general elections," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity of research at Kotak Securities.