Sensex, Nifty Close Flat Ahead Of Fed Decision: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices settled largely flat on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20 points or 0.1%, higher at 20,926.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 34 points or 0.05%, higher at 69,584.60. Both benchmark indices fell as much as 0.65% during the day as traders booked profit.

Market participants exercised caution before the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, which is due later on Wednesday.

"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is still range bound and for the bulls now, 21,030 would act as a crucial resistance zone," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said.

Investors largely expect the Fed to keep the benchmark federal fund rate steady at its current level of 5.25–5.50%. The highlight of the key event will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.

The US Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% on a sequential basis in November after being unchanged in October, sparking fears among investors that the Fed may not start cutting rates aggressively.