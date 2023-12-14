Sensex, Nifty Close At Record High On Fed's Pivot Signal: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices closed at an all-time high on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve raised hopes of an interest rate cut next year.

The NSE Nifty 50 was 256 points or 1.23%, higher at 21,182.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 930 points or 1.34%, up at 70,514.20.

The Nifty and the Sensex also hit an intra-day record high of 21,210.90 and 70,602.89 points, respectively.