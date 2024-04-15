Sensex, Nifty Close At Over Two-Week Low As Risk Aversion Surges: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices fell for the second straight session to their lowest close in April as investors sold riskier assets due to uncertainty over the Middle East and caution over quarterly earnings.

The Nifty closed 241.55 points, or 1.07%, lower at 22,277.85, and the Sensex fell 845.12 points, or 1.14%, to end at 73,399.78.

"Short-term sentiment appears bearish, although a significant decline isn't anticipated at present," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. "Instead, the index (Nifty) is likely to fluctuate between 22,200 and 22,400. Sellers are expected to persist as long as the index remains below the 22,400 mark."