Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record Closing High On Strong Q3 GDP: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time closing highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.

The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points or 1.62%, up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points or 1.72%, higher at 73,745.35.

Intraday, the Nifty hit a new life high of 22,353.30 points and the Sensex hit a new high of 73,819.21 points.