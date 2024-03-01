Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record Closing High On Strong Q3 GDP: Market Wrap
All 20 sectors on the BSE ended higher, with Metal jumping over 3% to emerge as the top gainer.
The benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time closing highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.
The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points or 1.62%, up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points or 1.72%, higher at 73,745.35.
Intraday, the Nifty hit a new life high of 22,353.30 points and the Sensex hit a new high of 73,819.21 points.
The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note and surged into the green sharply as positive overnight global cues and strong GDP data boosted investor sentiment, according to Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. "Better-than-expected Core PCE readings, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, met consensus forecasts and helped ease concerns surrounding interest rate cuts."
The markets will remain open on Saturday as a part of the framework for the business continuity plan and disaster recovery site for stock exchanges and depositories and will involve an intraday shift from the primary to the disaster recovery site.
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd., contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Infosys Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. capped the upside.
Most sectoral indices on the NSE ended higher, except the Nifty Media, Pharma and IT. The Nifty Metal, Bank, and Auto gained the most.
The broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices, as the BSE MidCap ended 0.89% higher and the SmallCap settled 0.68% higher.
All 20 sectors on the BSE ended higher, with metal jumping over 3% to emerge as the top gainer.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,377 stocks rose, 1,463 declined and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Weekly Performance
On a weekly basis, sectoral indices on the NSE ended mixed. Nifty Media fell nearly 7% this week.