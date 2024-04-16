Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As Infosys, ICICI Bank, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices continued to trade lower through midday on Tuesday, tracing losses in shares of Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. As of 12:26 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 118.90 points or 0.53% lower at 22,153.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 486.01 points or 0.66% down at 72,913.77.

Intraday, Nifty fell 0.76% to 22,103.85, and Sensex declined 0.80% to 72,814.15.

Tensions in West Asia heightened after Israel's military officials warned of response to Iran's attack, Bloomberg reported. This dented investors' risk appetite and prompted them to move away from risk assets like emerging market equities, which exerted pressure on Indian benchmarks like its Asian peers.

The market, which opened with a decline, is facing sustained selling pressure at higher levels. The index has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart and a bearish continuation pattern on the intraday chart, indicating potential further weakness, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.