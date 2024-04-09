Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Life Highs As ICICI Bank Leads Rally: Midday Market Update

The benchmark equity indices continued their record run for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and traded near lifetime highs through the midday as ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains. As of 12:55 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 28.30 points or 0.1% higher at 22,694.40 and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 130.52 points or 0.2% up at 74,873.02.

During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.45% to an all-time high of 22,768.40 points and the Sensex jumped 0.51% to 75,124.28.

It is a buy-on-dip market, according to Amit Goel, founder of Amit Ventures. He advises investors to be cautious with every new lifetime high. His view on Nifty continues to remain bullish.

Accumulate at current levels and look for a potential breakout of close to 23,000 with the support for the index at 22,300–22,500, according to Goel.