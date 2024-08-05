Sensex Falls Over 2,300 Points, Nifty Loses 700 Points: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices saw their worst since election day with both the Nifty and Sensex erasing all their gains from this month, tracking the fall in other Asian indices.

Globally, the markets fell in the wake of unwinding in yen carry trades and on fears on US recession after weaker than expected jobs data for July.

At 12:09 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was down 2.85% or 704.35 points at 24,013.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 2.92% or 2,368.45 points lower at 78,613.50.

Intraday, Nifty hit lowest since June 27 and Sensex hit the lowest since June 26. Japan's indices Nikkei and Topix traded 12% lower.