Sensex Above 74,000, Nifty Nears 22,500 As HDFC Bank, RIL, L&T Gain: Midday Market Update

India's key equity indices held on to their gains through midday on Wednesday, tracking positive Asian markets, as shares of index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. rose.

The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 79.55 points, or 0.36%, higher at 22,447.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 254.51 points, or 0.35%, to trade at 73,992.96 as of 1:02 p.m.

There is a positive bias in the market, but the momentum is missing, according to Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com. "There is a gap somewhere close to the 22,500 mark and the Nifty will try to fill that up," he said. Once that is done, he sees some cool-off and advises traders to take some money home.

The over-19% fall in VIX has something to do with lot size change that's going to come in from the May series, and a rebound is expected, he said.