Senco Gold Shares Hit Three-Month High After Strong Q3 Update

Shares of Senco Gold rose as much as 14% on Wednesday, with the stock rallying on a three-month high. The stock is currently trading at Rs 362.20 apiece.

The stocks are bullish after the company shared its robust quarterly updates on Tuesday.

Senco achieved a growth of 51% YoY in the backdrop of 6.5% growth in Q2 and 28% in Q1, thus achieving 31% growth during the first 9 months revenue which has already reached Rs 8000 crore.

The Q3 YoY growth includes retail business growth of 49% and SSSG of 39% growth. The 9-month topline growth of 31% includes SSSG of 21% growth. This uplift was led by targeted festive campaigns, new design launches and intensive customer engagement during Dhanteras and Diwali, wedding buying and shift of demand of Q2 to the festive season. Diamond jewellery sales continued to maintain strong growth momentum in Q3 to 36% YoY growth and 9-month growth of 34%.

Gold Price Volatility: Gold prices continued to rise even in Q3 FY26 with 23% QoQ growth and 65% YoY (on average), leading to major demand from global central banks, investment-led demand for ETFs, but muted volume rise. The gold price range in Q3 FY26 peaked at the highest ever level of Rs 1,40,000/10gm, as against Rs 1,17,000 in Q2 FY26 and Rs 79,800 in Q3 FY25.