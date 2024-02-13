Selloff In PSU Stocks Gives Good Entry Point For Investors, Say Analysts

The downtrend seen in public sector undertaking stocks in the last few sessions has given a good entry point for investors eyeing the space, according to fund managers.

"We have seen some volatility with profit booking taking place in the PSU space," according to Soni Patnaik, assistant vice president, equity derivatives research at JM Financial Services Ltd.

"The correction that has happened has also given a very good opportunity for buy-on-dip strategy, especially in stocks like NTPC Ltd., Coal India Ltd., ONGC Ltd.," she said.

These stocks have come to the level where investors can reinitiate their long positions and ride the momentum for another 5-6% upside, Patnaik said.

PSU stocks are well-poised for further growth, with their third quarter results in line with expectations, according to Dharmesh Kant, head of equity research at Chola Securites.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Ircon International Ltd., and Indian Railway Finance Corp. are good picks from the railway space, while Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. show good potential in the defence sector, he said. In the power space, NTPC Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India are among Kant's top picks.