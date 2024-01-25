Selloff In Bank Stocks To Negatively Weigh On Benchmark Indices, Say Analysts

With no signs of revival in banking stocks, the benchmark indices will see fluctuations in the near term, according to analysts.

The kind of developments we saw at banking counters last week do not bode well for the overall market, according to Sameet Chavan, head of research and derivatives at Angel Broking Ltd. "Overall, there is a massive underperformance in the banking space, with no clear signs of revival going ahead."

For Bank Nifty, 46,500 is a very strong resistance level, and it will not be surprising to see the index slide below 44,000 in the coming days, Chavan said. "Nifty has to bite the bullet and we would see it sliding below 21,000 in the coming session."

For Bank Nifty, 45,500 is poised to act as an immediate obstacle, while buying interest is expected to materialise around the 44,700 levels on the downside, according to Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online. "Given the current market volatility, it is crucial to be prepared for short-term fluctuations."