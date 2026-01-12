'Sell America' Trade: Wall Street Falters, Gold Shines As Trump-Fed Face-Off Worsens

Wall Street opened on a jittery note on Monday after news of a criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell broke on Sunday evening.

Experts fear that US government's move has given investors cold feet about the American economy as a whole. When the independence of an autonomous body such as the Federal Reserve comes under cloud, markets too feel threatened themselves.

Consequently, investors lose faith in how the economy is being run and engage in tenacious offloading of US stocks, US government bonds, and the US dollar all at the same time. This is described as the 'Sell America' trade.

The mass selling is an indication of investors having a rethink over parking their investments in the US market, say analysts.

On Sunday evening, Powell was served subpoenas by the US Justice Department regarding his congressional testimony on ongoing renovations of the Fed's headquarters, a project amounting to $2.5 billion.

The Fed chair has described the move as an escalation in the Donald Trump administration's threats and ongoing pressure to influence the central bank.

He has been at loggerheads with Trump over the past year, as the Fed has restricted the pace of rate reduction despite the President calling for accelerated cuts.

"To characterize the events as putting the Fed independence discussion into uncharted waters would be an understatement," Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets told news agency Bloomberg.

Earlier, the US government had made similar efforts by attempting to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook and repeated demands for sharp interest rate cuts.

However, the last time the 'Sell America' trade was set in motion was when Trump had gone on a tariff rampage last year and imposed hefty levies on US trade partners across the globe.