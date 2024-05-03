See No Threat Of A Bubble, Remain Bullish On Indian Market: Goldilocks' Gautam Shah

Indian market will continue its bullish trend as the benchmark indices are nowhere close to the bubble zone, according to Gautam Shah, the founder and chief strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research. However, there will be sharp corrections from time to time, but if investors stick to quality stock, their portfolio will be safe, he said.

Economic fundamentals, quarterly earnings, valuations, and the sweet spot that our country has with others are some of the positive triggers for the bull market, Shah told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Shah stated that some participants have expressed concerns about the overvaluation of markets or the possibility of them entering a bubble. "Historically, we are slightly above the mean and nowhere near bubble territory. Put all of these (positives) together, and it seems that this bull market will continue."

Despite major local and global developments, Nifty has bounced back every time, he said. "The manner in which the indices have managed the difficult times over the over the last six months is quite commendable." There seems to be a musical chair within the index heavyweights, with technology stocks taking a backseat and banks propelling the Nifty to new highs, he said.

The benchmark has been range-bound for the last four months, but stocks and sectors have done extremely well during this period, he said. He said that if the Nifty manages to break above 22,800-23,000, we can see the next big move. "Till that does not happen, it is good to stay with specific stocks and sectors."

In the Bank Nifty, the rise of ICICI Bank Ltd. has made HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. underperformers. The current trend in the banking index is solid, with ICICI Bank being the top pick in the private space and the State Bank of India in the public space. "Once the level of 50,000 is cleared, which is the psychological and technical barrier, we can see Bank Nifty moving towards 52,500," Shah said.