Sectors That Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In November

Consumer services and capital goods recorded the biggest foreign inflows in November as overseas investors turned buyers of Indian stocks after two months.

Healthcare also ranked among the top three sectors with highest inflows from foreign portfolio investors, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Overseas investments into Indian stocks turned positive on November with an inflow of Rs 9,001 crore as U.S. Treasury yields softened and the domestic market stayed resilient. Inflows stayed negative for the fifth consecutive fortnight in the first 15 days of November but turned positive because of buying in the second half of the month. But eventually turned positive by the end of the month, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth approximately Rs 1.26 lakh crore so far this year.

Sectors like capital goods and consumption may attract more flows due to the government's emphasis on capital expenditure and rural spending ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year, Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre) said. "Also, it is important not to miss out on the banking sector."