SEBI's REIT Move Sparks Expectations Of Higher Liquidity, Investor Participation

With SEBI shifting REITs into the equity category, experts are expecting more inflows of global capital from Foreign Portfolio Investors. Mutual fund houses are also FPIs may increase their allocation to Asia.

The regulator's move to reclassify Real Estate Investment Trusts as equity is a pivotal moment, according to industry experts. This change, which removes the previous 10% investment restriction for mutual funds, is a milestone that will help make the asset class mainstream and matches global standards, according to Ramesh Nair, chief executive officer and manging director of Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

For Nair, this move is a big milestone moment, as it positions the asset class for inclusion in various investment indexes and will draw a lot more interest from fund houses, insurance companies, and FPIs.

"There will also be a lot more interest from fund houses, insurance companies and FPIs. More investors means more liquidity and better price discovery. We also expect more Asia allocations based on this move," he said.