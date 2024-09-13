SEBI's Madhabi Buch Denies Involvement In Mahindra, ICICI

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, along with her husband Dhaval Buch, issued a press statement on Friday, refuting recent allegations made against her.

The statements, made in a personal capacity, said that the claims were "false and misleading." It added that she never dealt with files involving Agora, Mahindra Group, Sembcorp, Dr. Reddy's, or ICICI Group. Madhabi Buch also dismissed assertions regarding rental rates as "patently false."

This comes after the Congress Party claimed the SEBI chief had a 99% stake in a firm when it provided consultancy services to the Mahindra and Mahindra Group and her husband received Rs 4.78 crore as income from the conglomerate, while she was adjudicating cases of the same group.

Mahindra Group refuted the claims immediately, stating that the charges levelled by the Congress were "false and misleading in nature".

This comes after allegations made by Hindenburg Research on Aug. 11, which claimed Buch was involved in a conflict of interest regarding SEBI’s investigation into the Adani Group.