Is SEBI's Delay In Acting On Spright Agro Likely To Cost Investors Ahead Of Bonus Issue?
SEBI was probing possible violations by Spright Agro, related to preferential allotments, share splits, bonus issues, rights offerings, suspicious trading etc.
The market watchdog, SEBI’s delayed action in the case of suspicious trading activities linked to Spright Agro Ltd may pose potential risks to investors as the company is considering a 10:1 bonus issue, as per the people in the know.
The regulator conducted searches at the company’s premises in June 2025. But company’s name was not disclosed in the media release issued by SEBI after the searches.
A preliminary investigation that followed led SEBI to prepare interim directions to curb alleged market manipulation. But the order has not been released yet due to regulatory back and forth, the people quoted above mentioned.
As reported by NDTV Profit on July 10, the markets regulator was probing possible violations in the company, related to preferential allotments, share splits, bonus issues, rights offerings, suspicious trading and offloading of shares by non-promoter entities, the people said. The alleged violations happened between August 2023 and April 2025.
Spright Agro’s board had previously approved a 1:10 stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue in February 2024, which took effect on March 18, 2024. This alone increased the company’s paid-up capital 20-fold to over 50 crore shares. Another 1:1 bonus issue followed in November 2024, pushing the paid-up capital further up to over 107 crore shares. In total, the company’s capital grew almost 40 times within a year.
Amid these actions, the company also issued 3.34 crore shares on a rights basis at Rs 13.40 per share in June 2024, raising approximately Rs 44.87 crore. However, 16 out of 35 original preferential allottees sold their rights and earned a combined profit of Rs 29.56 crore, raising questions about the intent behind the rights issue.
SEBI is also scrutinising a sudden and significant improvement in the company’s reported financials. Between the first quarter of FY21 and second quarter of FY24, Spright Agro’s net profit remained below Rs 51 lakh.
However, from November 2023 onward, around the time of the preferential allotment and warrant conversion, the company began reporting profit above Rs 5.5 crore per quarter.
While the company has been under the SEBI scanner, summons have likely not been issued in the case. Meanwhile, the company has come out with a detailed agenda for it upcoming board meeting.
A mail regarding the status of SEBI investigation has been sent to the regulator.
Detailed Board Agenda of Spright Agro
The company will consider issuing bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:1, as per the disclosures made on the exchange website. This means shareholders could receive ten bonus shares for every one equity share held, subject to shareholder and other necessary approvals. This will be done by capitalizing free reserves or securities premium.
The board will also consider giving out dividend of up to 100% on the equity share capital for the current financial year.
In addition to financial decisions, the board will evaluate strategic steps to strengthen its existing agriculture value-chain operations. The company is exploring entry into AgriTech-related businesses.
The company has also disclosed that for the first quarter of FY26, Spright Agro reported revenue from operations of Rs 62.02 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 17% compared to Rs 52.88 crore in the same period last year.
Net profit rose by more than 46% to Rs 9.15 crore from Rs 6.25 crore in Q1FY25.
Founded in 1994 and formerly known as Tine Agro Limited, Spright Agro is engaged in agricultural and forestry operations.
NDTV Profit's queries to the company on Wednesday remained unanswered.