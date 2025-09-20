Business NewsMarketsSEBI's Clean Chit To Adani Group In Hindenburg Case May Lead To Re-Rating: Crossbridge Capital
SEBI's Clean Chit To Adani Group In Hindenburg Case May Lead To Re-Rating: Crossbridge Capital

SEBI's clean chit in the Hindenburg case is not only a good news for the group but also for India, given Adani companies' impact on overall development of the country.

20 Sep 2025, 03:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Ports ranked second in the marine ports subindustry. (Photo Source: Adani Ports And SEZ)</p></div>
Adani Ports ranked second in the marine ports subindustry. (Photo Source: Adani Ports And SEZ)
Adani Group stocks may see upgradation in ratings after the Securities Exchange Board of India said that the allegations against the group's senior officials cannot be established in Hindenburg Case, according to Manish Singh, chief investment officer, Crossbridge Capital.

SEBI's clean chit in the Hindenburg case is not only a good news for the group but also for India, given Adani companies' impact on overall development of the country. "In my opinion, India needs a few more Adani companies," he said.

"Investors rely on market regulators to iron out things when questions arise on legitimacy of a particular business. So, when regulator steps in and investigate the matter and deem a certain company clean, it gives big boost to investors' confidence," Singh said in an interview to NDTV Profit. "It's the same for foreign investors because they also watch how the regulators are and how much control they have and what they are doing before putting money in India."

SEBI's clean chit is important for India because the cost of capital in India is high, and it's a big factor in India's development story. Hence, if confidence on a business erodes, the cost of capital goes up, he said.

SEBI imposed no penalty and cleared Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. of any liabilities. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and Adani Enterprises Managing Director Rajesh Adani were also cleared.

No liabilities were also found on Jugeshinder Singh, Milestone Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd. and Rehvar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

Singh hoped at some point, the Government may investigate what has happened because none wants it to happen again. "They should check if they were any malicious intent. Then it's very damaging because the last thing a company wants is a rise in cost of capital and decline in investors' confidence," he said.

He concluded that many people do not have the resources to investigate. "They go by headlines so SEBI giving them a clean chit is a good development."

