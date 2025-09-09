SEBI Vs Jane Street: SAT To Next Hear The Case On Nov. 18

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has fixed the Jane Street appeal against the SEBI interim order for Nov 18. The regulator has given time to both the parties to file their replies after hearing detailed submissions.

The US-based trading firm claims that India's market watchdog did not provide complete and relevant trade data and is suppressing crucial documents.

The firm claims SEBI has not provided complete and relevant trade data and has rejected repeated inspection requests. Jane Street alleged that SEBI asked it to raise inspection grievances only at hearings scheduled on Sept. 15, 2025. The firm says this would severely prejudice its case, as the data is required to respond and present its side before the regulator.

The appeal argues that SEBI has withheld annexures to its investigation report and correspondence with the National Stock Exchange, despite those records forming the basis of regulatory conclusions.

Jane Street points out that both SEBI’s own investigation department and the NSE had previously found no evidence of price manipulation in its trades, but the regulator later shifted its stance by introducing a new theory of “Extended Marking the Close.” The high-frequency trading firm also mentioned that these documents are important to file an official response to SEBI proceedings.

NDTV Profit had previously reported on July 25 that Jane Street had sought additional time from SEBI to file its official response in the ongoing investigation. During its last interaction with the regulator, the firm reportedly gave an undertaking to ensure compliance with all market norms.

NDTV Profit had also reported that while the proceedings are ongoing, the firm is not engaging in active trading in the Indian markets despite being allowed to do so.