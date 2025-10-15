SEBI Uncovers Rs 173 Crore Insider Trading Case In IEX Shares, Bars Eight Individuals

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has unearthed a Rs 173 crore insider trading case involving shares of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). This marks one of SEBI's largest enforcement actions in an insider trading investigation.

Following a swift and focused probe, SEBI has barred eight individuals from accessing the securities market until further notice. The individuals named in the order are Bhoovan Singh, Amar Jit Singh Soran, Amita Soran, Anita, Narender Kumar, Virender Singh, Bindu Sharma, and Sanjeev Kumar.

SEBI's investigation revealed that confidential information from meetings of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission specifically related to policy decisions on market coupling was leaked. This material non-public information was then allegedly used by the individuals to trade in IEX shares, resulting in substantial unlawful gains.