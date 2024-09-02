SEBI To Focus On Financial Inclusion, Bring Regulations In Multiple Languages: Chairperson

The Securities and Exchange Board of India aims to make regulations and documents accessible in multiple languages to promote informed participation, said SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch at the CII Financing Summit on Monday.

"Empowering individuals, like rural women learning to use ATMs, is key to broader financial inclusion," Buch said.

"Technology is key in creating tailored products and services for diverse stakeholders," highlighted the SEBI Chairperson.

As for the mutual funds sector, she said that the market regulator and the industry are working on launching a SIP in which the investor needs to contribute as little as Rs 250.

"SEBI is managing an increasing variety of asset classes, products, and participants. The focus is on providing the right product for the right person, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach," she said.

SEBI emphasises co-creation with the industry due to market complexity, as it is essential for developing sensible regulations and services, Buch said at the event.

She added that SEBI is formalising industry standards forums as part of its regulatory process. Single filing with exchanges and streamlining disclosures are a in progress, she further shared.