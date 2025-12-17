SEBI To Ease Lock-In Norms Of Pledged Pre-IPO Shares For Non-Promoters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday approved changes to rules to ease the lock-in norms of pledged pre-IPO shares for non-promoters.

As per current rules, the entire pre-issue capital held by non-promoters, except shares held by certain specified categories of shareholders, shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of allotment in the IPO.

The regulator received feedback from the market participants highlighting challenges faced by companies in complying with the lock-in requirements of non-promoters, particularly in cases where pledges have been created before the IPO.

In this regard, the SEBI has approved an amendment to regulations to prescribe that in case of lock-in of shares, the depositories shall record such securities in the demat account of the pledgor as locked-in securities.

The depositories shall ensure that subsequent to the invocation or release of pledge, the shares in the account of the beneficiary (pledgee) are required to be locked-in automatically for the balance period.

The new procedure will ensure compliance with the requirement of lock-in of certain shares even when they are pledged, the SEBI said.