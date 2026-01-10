SEBI To Deploy AI Tools To Combat Fraud, Protect Investors And Ensure Market Integrity

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator will deploy AI tools to safeguard investors’ interests and prevent them from falling prey to fraud.

These tools will help flag fraudsters and con artists posing as legitimate financial advisors who mislead investors.

The SEBI chairman was speaking at the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) 15th International Capital Market Convention 2026 in Chennai.

"We are actively making use of internally developed AI tools to protect investors and ensure market integrity. The SEBI Sudarshan system is being used to detect fraudsters on social media posing as registered advisors to mislead investors," Pandey said.

He noted that SEBI’s investor survey highlighted the need for greater access to credible information.

"We are developing an AI tool to analyse cyber audit reports and identify gaps... SEBI's investor awareness and outreach campaigns will continue to expand through a multilingual, multimedia, and multi-agency strategy... The facilities of validated UPI handles, and the SEBI Check are our first line of defence against cyber fraud..." Pandey said.