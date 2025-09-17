SEBI To Consult Government On Allowing Banks, Insurers, Pension Funds In Commodity Derivatives

Business NewsMarketsSEBI To Consult Government On Allowing Banks, Insurers, Pension Funds In Commodity Derivatives
17 Sep 2025, 11:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
SEBI will consult the government on widening participation in commodity derivatives. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, announced on Tuesday that the regulator will consult the government on widening participation in commodity derivatives.

Pandey, at the MCX event, said SEBI will explore allowing banks, insurance companies and pension funds in the commodity derivatives market.

The regulator will also seek government's approval to permit foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to trade in derivatives of non-agricultural and non-cash settled commodities, further integrating global investors into India’s commodities landscape.

This is a developing story.

