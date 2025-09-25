SEBI To Begin Talks With Exchanges On Longer Contract Expiries In A Week

The consultations around doing away with weekly contract expiries and adopting longer duration contracts are slated to reach the frontline regulators, which are our exchanges, as per people in the know. The market watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is likely to initiate discussions with the exchanges in a week, they said.

The regulator is also likely to discuss merging expiries across all exchanges in an attempt to curb speculation and volatility in the derivatives segment, the people said. Other proposals on the table include steps to deepen the cash markets and introduce entry barriers for retail investors who wish to trade in this segment.

The proposals to introduce entry barriers in terms of an aptitude test, through net worth or stricter checks, have been tabled in the past as well. However, they were not taken ahead in the past.