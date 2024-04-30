SEBI To Allow Venture Capital Funds Flexibility In Managing Unliquidated Investments

This came after SEBI received representations from participants in the AIF industry highlighting certain tax-related issues. They also highlighted that setting up a liquidation scheme and winding up the original AIF scheme is a process involving time, cost, and efforts, which directly or indirectly, would ultimately be paid by investors. Listing out the salient features of the framework for migration, SEBI, in a statement, said that a separate sub-category should be created under Category I AIFs-VCFs called 'Migrated VCFs'.