SEBI Study Reveals 70% Of Intraday Traders Faced Loss In FY23, Young Traders Hit Most

A recent study by Securities and Exchange Board of India found that around 70% of individual traders who engaged in intraday trading in the equity cash segment incurred losses during fiscal 2023. This finding comes as intraday trading among individual investors has surged, with a notable increase of over 300% compared to FY19.

The study further found that young traders under 30 years of age made up 48% of intraday traders, up from 18% previously. Notably, 71% of individual intraday traders experienced loss, and this figure rose to 80% among those who traded very frequently (more than 500 times a year).