SEBI Strengthens Governance Framework At MIIs; Mandates Appointment Of Two Executive Directors

SEBI has further clarified the role of the CRiO, stating that the official will handle all technology audits, including the System Audit and Cybersecurity Audit. The CRiO will also attend SCOT meetings as an invitee, alongside the CTO and CISO, strengthening the technology and risk oversight framework.

To ensure a phased and practical rollout of these governance changes, SEBI has allowed MIIs to adopt a glide path. The first ED must be appointed within six months of the amendments to the SECC Regulations, 2018, and the D&P Regulations, 2018 coming into effect. The second ED must be appointed within nine months of the implementation of these amendments.