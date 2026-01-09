Business NewsMarketsSEBI Simplifies Requirements For Grant Of Accreditation To Investors Under AIF Regime
ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI Simplifies Requirements For Grant Of Accreditation To Investors Under AIF Regime

Under this, investment managers are allowed to execute contribution agreements and complete related formalities based on their own assessment of an investor's eligibility.

09 Jan 2026, 09:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SEBI has abolished the requirement to submit a detailed break-up of net worth. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
SEBI has abolished the requirement to submit a detailed break-up of net worth. (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday simplified the process for granting accreditation to investors under the alternative investment fund framework.

Under this, investment managers are allowed to execute contribution agreements and complete related formalities based on their own assessment of an investor's eligibility, even if the investor has not yet received the formal accreditation certificate, the market regulator said in its circular.

However, the investor's commitment will not be counted towards the scheme's corpus until the accreditation certificate is issued, and the AIF can accept funds only after the investor becomes formally accredited.

Further, for accreditation based on net-worth criteria, SEBI has abolished the requirement to submit a detailed break-up of net worth. It is now optional for a chartered accountant to state the actual net worth, provided the certificate confirms that the prescribed threshold is met.

Trustees, sponsors and managers of AIFs will have to ensure that compliance with these changes is captured in the Compliance Test Report.

These revised norms are applicable with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said.

In August, SEBI's Whole Time Member Ananth Narayan G stated that the regulator proposed a new accredited investors-only AIF regime with lesser compliance rules, a move aimed at enabling sophisticated investors to back higher-risk ventures more efficiently.

ALSO READ

SEBI Eases Technical Glitch Framework For Stock Brokers
Opinion
SEBI Eases Technical Glitch Framework For Stock Brokers
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT