SEBI Seeing 'Pattern Of Price Manipulation' In SME IPOs, Says Madhabi Puri Buch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is mulling additional disclosures due to patterns of manipulation in initial public offerings of small and medium enterprises, according to Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The markets regulator has received feedback that some entities are misusing the listing platforms for small and medium companies as these small offerings are easier to manipulate, Buch said at a media interaction in Mumbai.

"We do see patterns of price manipulation and certain patterns. The market has advised us on what to do to identify such cases and deal with them. We are still working with advisors to understand and analyse the data," she said.

"It is easy to manipulate both at IPO and subsequent stage. Some more disclosure in terms of risk factors is needed," she told reporters on Monday.

The regulator desires to have a listing environment which is not as regulated as the main board, because small and medium enterprises find it hard to comply with many of those requirements, she said. "The objective is to protect and mitigate the risk of price manipulate."

Following the chairperson's comments, the S&P BSE SME IPO index fell 2.29% to 56,019.27 at 1:03 p.m.