SEBI Reports Spike In Settlement Pleas; 703 Applications Filed, 284 Cleared In FY25

For the 284 applications that were settled, Sebi collected Rs 798.87 crore towards settlement charges, in addition to Rs 64.84 crore as disgorgement charges.

The settlement orders were issued for alleged violations of various regulations, including insider trading, fraudulent trading practices, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), mutual funds, and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), among others.

Alongside settlement cases, Sebi also dealt with a number of appeals during the year. A total of 533 new appeals pertaining to the regulator were filed before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in 2024-25, compared with 821 in the previous financial year.

Out of the new appeals filed, 422 were disposed of with 308 appeals (73%) dismissed, 23 appeals (5%) allowed, 42 appeals (10%) upheld with modification, 21 appeals (5%) remanded, and 28 appeals (7%) withdrawn.

A majority of the disposed appeals, nearly 62%, related to violations of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Regulations, 2003.