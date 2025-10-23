SEBI Proposes Uniform KYC Process For Mutual Fund Folios

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday has released a consultation paper proposing a uniform process for opening mutual fund folios and executing the first investment.

The market regulator aims to ensure that all new folios are fully Know Your Client (KYC) compliant both at the Asset Management Company level and within the KYC Registration Agency system before any investment is allowed.

Under the proposal, investors will be permitted to make their first investment only after the KRA completes KYC verification and marks the folio as compliant. SEBI has also proposed that investors be informed of their KYC status at every stage through their registered email and mobile number.