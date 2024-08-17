SEBI Proposes New Liquidity Window Facility For Debt Securities

The Securities Exchange Board of India has proposed to introduce a new liquidity window for investors, particularly for retail in debt securities through stock market mechanism.

The the new liquidity window facility proposes to mitigate issues by providing put option on debt securities, via regulated mechanism for issuers, at pre-specified dates or intervals, the market regulator said in its draft circular released on Friday. This proposal comes as it aims to deepen India's corporate bond market.

It will allow issuers to give put options to investors, which will enable them to sell their debt securities back to the issuer before maturity. It can be given only for prospective issuances of debt securities through public issue process or on a private placement basis, which proposed to be listed.

The SEBI has invited public comments on the draft circular till September 6.