SEBI Proposes Mutual Fund Fee Restructuring, Lower Brokerage Fee Cap

The Securities And Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed measures restructuring the way mutual fund fees are paid among other related measures on Tuesday.

The regulatory body published a consultation paper stating that mutual funds should exclude brokerage and tax charges from the annual fee that customers have to indirectly pay to them to access its services.

Statutory levies like Securities Transaction Tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Commodities Transaction Tax, and stamp duty are proposed to be excluded from Total Expense Ratio limits.

It also stipulated that the breakdown of the fee structure should be given to investors up front.

Known as the expense ratio, this fee is taken directly from the fund and removed from the net asset value of the fund which is the amount that customers pay upfront to the mutual funds.

Each net asset value represents a unit of the mutual fund, which investors or customers purchase.