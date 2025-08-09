SEBI Proposes Easier FPI Entry For Indians And Mutual Funds

The Securities Exchange Board of India has proposed easier norms for Indians and mutual funds to invest in foreign funds. The regulator has proposed to allow retail schemes in International Financial Services Centre with Indian firms as sponsor and manager register as FPIs. The investment limit is capped at 10% which is in line with IFSC rules.

The suggestion is to replace sponsor and manager with fund management entity or associate for IFSC FPIs. SEBI has also suggested to allow Indian mutual funds to invest in overseas funds with India exposure.

The consultation paper was released on Aug. 8 and the regulator is seeking public feedback to its proposals till Aug. 29, 2025, SEBI said in their website.

These proposals aim to increase investment options for Indian investors to diversify their portfolios. These suggestions also aligns India's financial regulations to international standards to foster a dynamic and globally connected investment environment.

If implemented, these reforms could bridge the gap between India’s domestic savings pool and international opportunities.