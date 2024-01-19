SEBI Probing Three Cases Of IPO Malpractices, Says Madhabi Puri Buch

The market regulator is investigating three cases of potential malpractices in initial public offerings as part of its ongoing effort to protect investor interest in the primary markets, according to Madhabi Puri Buch.

"We need more data to assess and analyse; will take appropriate action accordingly," Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, said without sharing details.

SEBI is investing and working on curtailing use of mule accounts to inflate IPO subscription, Buch said while speaking at the AIBI Annual Convention held in Mumbai. The regulator is consider measures to counter such malpractices, she said.