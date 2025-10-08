SEBI Preparing Quantum Readiness 'Action Plan' For Market Ecosystem, Says Chairman Pandey

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday announced that the capital market regulator is actively preparing the financial system to safely manage the security challenges posed by the coming era of quantum computing.

Pandey said quantum computing has the technological capabilities to make it possible for bad actors to compromise passwords, which were long presumed to be very secure and, hence, it is necessary to prepare the system on this front.

"SEBI has prepared an 'action plan' to ensure quantum readiness of all the stakeholders that it regulates," Pandey said at the annual Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.