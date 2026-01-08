SEBI Overhauls Stockbroker Rules To Boost Ease Of Doing Business, Ease Compliances

In a major revamp to its three-decade-old stockbroker regulations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed brokers to carry out activities under the framework of other financial regulators. The market regulator's move is aimed at easing compliances, while boosting ease of doing business.

The market regulator outlined that as part of the new rule, activities performed by the stock brokers under the regulatory framework of the other financial sector regulator or any other specified authority will fall under the purview of the concerned financial sector regulator or authority.

"A stock broker may carry out an activity under the regulatory framework of the other financial sector regulator or any other specified authority in the manner as may be specified by the Board. Such activity shall fall under the purview of the concerned financial sector regulator or authority," SEBI stated in a notification on Wednesday.

The revised rule replaces SEBI's (Stock Brokers) Regulations 1992 with the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations 2026 (SB Regulation). The changes simplify regulatory language, removes outdated provisions, and introduces clearer definitions.

Additionally, the Stock Broker Regulations have been structured into 11 chapters, extensively covering key aspects of the regulatory regime for stockbrokers.

As part of the restructuring, SEBI has deleted certain schedules that are no longer required and integrated relevant ones directly into the regulations as chapters to improve readability and understanding.

In addition, the overall structure has been streamlined through the removal of repetitive provisions and the consolidation and re-arrangement of sections relating to underwriting, code of conduct, and other activities permitted for stockbrokers.