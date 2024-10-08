SEBI Mandates AIFs To Conduct Due Diligence Of Investors To Prevent Evasion Of Regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued new measures that Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), their managers, and key personnel must follow to prevent the bypassing of regulations. SEBI’s circular takes effect immediately.

These measures particularly address cases where investors might seek benefits reserved for qualified institutional buyers or qualified buyers without being eligible. AIFs have been recognised as QIBs under SEBI regulations. To prevent ineligible investors from availing themselves of associated benefits through AIFs, SEBI has called for strict due diligence.

If an investor or group of investors contributes 50% or more to an AIF's corpus, the AIF must ensure compliance with the Standard Setting Forum for AIFs. SEBI also recognises AIFs as QBs under the SARFAESI Act, allowing them to invest in security receipts issued by Asset Reconstruction Companies. Due diligence has been mandated in this area as well.