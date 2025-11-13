SEBI Mulls Easing Lock-In Norms Of Pledged Pre-IPO Shares For Non-Promoters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday proposed changing rules to ease the lock-in norms of pledged pre-IPO shares for non-promoters.

As per current rules, the entire pre-issue capital held by non-promoters, except shares held by certain specified categories of shareholders, shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of allotment in the IPO.

The regulator has received representations from the market participants highlighting challenges faced by companies in complying with the lock-in requirements of non-promoters, particularly in cases where pledges have been created before the IPO.

"The existing framework requires modification to address situations where depositories are unable to create lock-in on pledged shares. The proposed framework will enhance ease of doing business, while safeguarding the interest of lenders," a SEBI consultation paper said.