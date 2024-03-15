SEBI Meeting Outcome: Optional T+0 For 25 Stocks, FPIs Disclosure Norms Eased

NDTV ProfitMarketsSEBI Meeting Outcome: Optional T+0 For 25 Stocks, FPIs Disclosure Norms Eased
SEBI approved the launch of a beta version of the optional T+0 settlement, along with exempting additional disclosure requirements for certain FPIs.

15 Mar 2024, 11:35 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SEBI's new norms would come into force from Jan. 15. (Source: File photo)</p></div>
Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the launch of a beta version of the optional T+0 settlement, along with exempting additional disclosure requirements for certain FPIs.

The 204th meeting of the SEBI Board was held in Mumbai on Friday. Here are the key outcomes from the meeting:

Optional T+0 settlement

Taking into account stakeholder feedback, the Board approved the launch of a beta version of the optional T+0 settlement for a limited set of 25 scrips and with a limited set of brokers.

The Board will review the progress at the end of three months and six months from the date of this implementation and decide on a further course of action.

Relaxation for FPIs

  • In order to facilitate ease of doing business, the Board approved a proposal to exempt additional disclosure requirements for FPIs having more than 50% of their India equity AUM in a single corporate group.

  • In order to facilitate ease of doing business for FPIs, the Board approved a proposal to relax the timelines for disclosure of material changes by FPIs.

