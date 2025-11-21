SEBI May Revisit Planned Unbundling Of Analyst Fees From Brokerage Charges, Sources Say

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may revisit its plan to separate analyst research fees from brokerage charges, sources said on Friday.

The capital markets regulator received feedback from industry players, who indicated that similar unbundling attempts did not succeed in developed markets.

The SEBI may reverse the proposal if it proves impractical and work out a solution for research fees, the persons told NDTV Profit.

The SEBI board is expected to take up revisions to the 1992 Stock Broker Regulations at its Dec. 17 meeting. The regulator aims to eliminate overlaps, ease compliance requirements, and bring clarity to the rules.

The SEBI may also reconsider norms on short selling and the Stock Lending & Borrowing (SLB) framework. The SLB framework remains underutilised and largely unchanged since 2007.

The market regulator will closely track futures and options market data and take a calibrated approach following curbs imposed in 2024.