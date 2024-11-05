SEBI Mandates Separate Disclosures For Direct, Regular Mutual Fund Plans

The Securities and Exchange Board of India put forth on Tuesday new guidelines requiring mutual fund houses to provide separate disclosures for direct and regular plan schemes in their half-yearly financial results. The move is aimed at helping investors make informed decisions.

Now the mutual funds will be required to disclose specific financial metrics, such as expenses, returns, and yield, separately for direct and regular plans, according to a SEBI circular.

Direct plans, which were introduced by SEBI in 2013, are those that investors purchase directly from asset management companies, bypassing intermediaries and distributors. Since no distribution fees are involved, direct plans generally have a lower expense ratio compared to regular plans, which incur distribution costs. This distinction means that, although the two plans may invest in the same assets, their performance is different.

SEBI's new mandate is that mutual fund houses disclose total recurring expenses separately for both direct and regular plans. The returns for the past six months, as well as compounded annualised yields, must also be reported separately for each plan.