SEBI Launches 'SEBI Vs SCAM' Campaign To Tackle Market Frauds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in collaboration with leading Market Infrastructure Institutions and the Association of Mutual Funds in India, has launched a joint media campaign titled "SEBI vs SCAM." The initiative is aimed at strengthening investor protection and combating financial scams in the securities market.

The campaign has been rolled out with support from major MIIs such as NSE, BSE, CDSL, NSDL, MCX, MSEI, and NCDEX. It seeks to educate investors on the growing number of fraudulent schemes and deceptive practices targeting retail participants.

The launch comes shortly after NDTV Profit's investigation into an illegal dabba trading platform operating under the name 'Trade Dost', also known as 'Close Friend Traders'. With that exposé, NDTV Profit initiated its own campaign titled "Spot the Fake" to raise public awareness about unauthorised market activity.

The combined effort by the regulator, market institutions, and media is aimed at creating a safer and more informed investing environment.

Key scams highlighted in the SEBI campaign include fake trading apps, unregistered investment tips circulating on social media and messaging platforms, impersonation of registered intermediaries, deepfake videos, paid courses that promise guaranteed profits, and illegal dabba and opinion trading.

SEBI and its partners will use digital platforms to raise awareness about how investors can spot red flags, verify the authenticity of financial service providers, adopt good digital hygiene, and use official channels for complaint redressal.

Investors are encouraged to follow the campaign through SEBI’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle @SEBI\_India and the social media pages of the MIIs and AMFI, using the hashtag #SEBIvsSCAM.