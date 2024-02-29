SEBI Is Hinting At Being Cautious, But There Are Some Good Businesses, Says Nimesh Chandan

SEBI is hinting at being cautious when it comes to investing in companies in the small- and mid-cap segments, according to Bajaj Finserv Asset's Nimesh Chandan. However, there are some good businesses for investment in that space, he said.

He was speaking about the recent advice given by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to SMID mutual fund investors about moderating inflows into small and mid-cap schemes.

"A lot of experts have been talking about it, and I think SEBI also wants to just give hint to people to be cautious here. It's not that there are no good businesses in small caps or that they are no companies worth investing, but you have to be cautious about liquidity and volatility in that space. I think that is the main message," Chandan, chief investment officer of Bajaj Finserv Asset, told NDTV Profit.

He asks people looking into the small and mid-cap space to be a "little extra cautious considering the overall valuation".

While one has to be cautious, he still sees good businesses that can be picked from this space. With our macro and corporate earnings doing well, he sees Indian markets in good shape with wealth to be created. When people have high expectations from any sector and there is a minor dip, then these stocks collapse quickly as they move away, Chandan said. This is because people are looking at making money in the short term, he said.

When it comes to the banking sector, asset quality is good across the sector, he said. However, there is some extra pressure on the net interest margins as the deposit rates have gone up. But according to him, these are short-term impacts. In the longer term, he said investors can take the opportunity and pick up some good companies with good valuations.

Talking about Reliance and Disney's agreement, Chandan said, "Obviously, the merger ... is mega, like two large platforms coming together, and it will definitely have an impact on the other players in the industry quite significantly."