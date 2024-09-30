SEBI Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Anand Rathi For Violating Rules

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on brokerage firm Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker for flouting stock brokers' rules and other norms. The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India conducted a comprehensive inspection of Anand Rathi Share and Stockbroker Ltd (notice), a SEBI-registered stockbroker of BSE, NSE, MCX and NCDEX, for the period from April 2022 to October 2023.