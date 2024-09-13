SEBI Grants Exemption To Spice Healthcare In Proposed Acquisition Of SpiceJet Shares

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday granted an exemption to Spice Healthcare Private Limited from complying with the takeover regulations in relation to its proposed acquisition of shares and voting rights in SpiceJet Limited.

This exemption was requested by Spice Healthcare, which is part of the promoter group of SpiceJet, as it plans to acquire additional equity in the airline without triggering a mandatory open offer.

Spice Healthcare Private Limited is co-owned by Mr. Ajay Singh, the promoter of SpiceJet, and the company filed an application on Dec 6, 2023 seeking an exemption from SEBI’s takeover regulations.

Under the concerned SEBI , the acquisition of more than 5% of voting rights in a financial year necessitates an open offer.